Hundreds of thousands without power for second day across North Texas as blackouts continue

Hundreds of thousands of North Texans are still experiencing power outages Tuesday due to a historic winter weather event and things may get worse before they get better.

From Oncor, the bad news -- due to the frigid temperatures, ERCOT has requested that it continue to cut power to more customers on Tuesday. The goal is to return to "rolling" outages, so those who've been without it the longest would have power back, even if just temporarily.

From ERCOT, which operates the state's power grid, some good news -- even though some customers who were supposed to get power restored overnight did not, it's optimistic the power output will increase.

ERCOT plans to slowly restore power to more and more customers throughout the day.

As of Tuesday morning, more than 800,000 Oncor customers are without power in North Texas. Many of them spent most of Monday in the dark.

"The increased demand and the load has resulted in some of our transformers having equipment failures because they are having to run like it’s a 100-plus summer day here in February," said Kerri Dunn, Oncor.

ERCOT says frozen wind turbines and limited gas supplies have limited its ability to generate power.

The rolling blackouts help protect the reliability of the grid as a whole.

Many FOX4 viewers are wondering why some people have not had any outages while others have lost power for hours at a time. We're told critical care facilities - like hospitals - can't have their power cut off. So people who live near those facilities - may be spared from the outages.

