Tips for conserving power and what to do if you lose power during North Texas snowstorm

Rolling blackouts are scheduled to continue through Tuesday as single digit temperatures and snow has blanketed the region in an historic winter weather event.

Some people have been without power for hours while others periodically lose electricity and others have been unaffected.

Officials are asking all Texans to do their part to ease the stress on the electric grid. Here’s how you can help and what to do if you lose power.

CONSERVING POWER

Lower your thermostat to at least 68 degrees. Consider wearing additional layers of clothing and turning down the thermostat even lower.

Unplug electronic devices and turn off lights that are not in use. By conserving electricity, you are also helping to conserve natural gas which keeps the power on.

Refrain from using large appliances like your washer, dryer, oven, and dishwasher for the next few days. When in use, limit opening the oven door to prevent wasted energy.

Reduce shower time and avoid baths. Showering accounts for about 40 percent of your home's hot water use.

Keep your fireplace damper closed unless a fire is burning. Leaving the damper open is like keeping a window wide open – warm air goes right up the chimney!

If you have a pool, do not use the pool heater. Instead, run your pool pump during the coldest part of the day to circulate the water and prevent freezing.

WITHOUT POWER

Close blinds or curtains to keep in some heat.

Close off rooms to avoid wasting heat.

Wear layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing.

Eat and drink. Food provides energy to warm the body. Avoid caffeine and alcohol.

Stuff towels or rags in cracks under the doors.

Source material: Atmos Energy, National Weather Service

