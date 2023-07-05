A new H-E-B grocery store in McKinney will open later this month.

The Texas-based grocery chain announced Wednesday that the McKinney H-E-B will be open for business at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19.

The store will be located on the northeast corner of Custer Road and Eldorado Parkway.

READ MORE: H-E-B hiring 700 new employees for McKinney store

Construction began on the location in March 2022.

This is the latest H-E-B store to make its way to North Texas after spending most of its 100+ year existence in south and central Texas.

Recent openings at stores in Plano and Frisco led to massive lines as people looked to buy the grocers famous tortillas, meat and more.

The McKinney store will operate 7 days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Several other North Texas locations are in the works for the grocery store chain, including the low-price Joe V's Smart Shop stores in Dallas' Pleasant Grove and Red Bird neighborhoods.