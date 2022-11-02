Crowd gathers for another H-E-B store to open in North Texas – this time in Plano

article

Another new H-E-B in North Texas opened Wednesday morning.

There was a line of people waiting outside the store in Plano along Preston Road near Spring Creek Parkway for the doors to open at 6 a.m.

The 118,000-square-foot grocery store features a full-service pharmacy, drive-thru curbside pickup, a gas station, a car wash, and a barbecue restaurant.

H-E-B opened a store in the neighboring city of Frisco in September. Stores in Allen and McKinney will open next summer.

The San Antonio-based grocery chain is also building stores in Mansfield and Fort Worth.