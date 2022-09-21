H-E-B shoppers wait in line for Frisco store's opening

article

The newest H-E-B grocery store in North Texas is now open in Frisco in Collin County.

Some people woke up early and waited in a line that wrapped around the store before it opened Wednesday morning at 6 a.m.

The new 118,000-square-foot store is located at Main Street and Legacy Drive, west of the Dallas North Tollway.

Frisco's first H-E-B opens Wednesday. Here's what it looks like inside.

"I knew there was going to be a crowd but this is totally insane," said Jeffrey Walser, a former H-E-B employee who now lives in Rockwall.

"We are so happy that H-E-B is finally here. There's so many things on my shopping list that I just hope I can get a cart," added Millie Stussy.

People who shop there said they love the Texas-themed products, the barbecue and the fresh tortillas.

"The quality of the tortillas, the brownies, the coffee, I was in line with a lady that drove an hour just to get here from Sherman," said Kaleesa Johnson.

"They offer more than just food – home goods and anything you need pretty much is here," said Janelle Dugas.

H-E-B already has a few stores in North Texas in Johnson and Ellis counties. The Frisco store is the first in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

The San Antonio-based company has plans to open additional stores in Mansfield, Allen, McKinney, Plano, Prosper, Rockwall, Forney and Melissa.

"Part of being able to set up a grocery store is having the real estate. As people have probably heard, H-E-B is a planful company. So, we have been buying real estate as opportunities present themselves with the hope to serve more communities," said Juan-Carlos Ruck, the executive vice president for H-E-B.

The next store to open is expected to open later this year at Preston Road and Spring Creek Parkway in Plano.