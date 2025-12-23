Suspect arrested in SWAT standoff after slapping woman, firing at dog of bystander who intervened: police

article

The Brief A man was accused of slapping a woman at a Family Dollar in Lower Greenville, prompting a male bystander and his dog to intervene. During the ensuing confrontation, the suspect allegedly pulled a handgun, threatened the bystander, and fired at least one shot at the dog before fleeing. After tracking the suspect to a Bryan Street apartment, a SWAT team deployed tear gas to end a brief standoff, resulting in the arrest of the suspect and another occupant.



A man was arrested Monday night after allegedly assaulting a woman and firing a gun at a bystander’s dog outside a Lower Greenville retail store, police said.

What we know:

Dallas police responded to reports of gunfire in the 1300 block of Greenville Avenue at approximately 7:45 p.m.

According to investigators, a woman at a Family Dollar store reported that a man slapped her. A male bystander, who was walking his dog nearby, intervened to help her. During the ensuing altercation, the dog became agitated, prompting the suspect to pull out a handgun.

Police said the suspect threatened the man before firing at least one shot at the dog and fleeing the scene on foot.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Greenville SWAT Standoff (Terry Van Sickle)

Dig deeper:

Officers tracked the suspect to an apartment in the 5400 block of Bryan Street. When the man refused to come out, a SWAT team was called to the location. After a brief standoff, officers deployed tear gas into the unit.

The suspect and another occupant were detained without further incident. Police at the scene said the suspect is expected to be charged with aggravated assault.

What we don't know:

The condition of the dog remains unknown. Authorities have not yet released the identity of the suspect.