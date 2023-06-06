H-E-B announces two low-price Joe V's Smart Shop stores in Dallas

Texas-based grocery chain H-E-B will continue its expansion in DFW by opening two low-price stores in Dallas's Pleasant Grove and Red Bird neighborhoods.

The chain says the stores, called Joe V's Smart Shop, will have "a uniquely curated assortment of community focused products, and the most relevant high-quality, fresh products H-E-B is known for at even lower prices."

The stores offer tortillas, sushi, in-store baked breads and pastries and more.

On of the new stores will be opened at Wheatland Road and Highway 67 in Dallas's Red Bird neighborhood. It is expected to open in late summer 2024.

The other will be located at the corner of Buckner Boulevard and Samuell Street in Pleasant Grove. That location is expected to open in the spring of 2025.

(Courtesy: H-E-B)

"With the introduction of Joe V’s Smart Shop to Dallas, we are excited to build on our longstanding presence in the area and commitment to serve more customers in this dynamic and growing part of Texas," said Roxanne Orsak, H-E-B's Chief Operating Officer in a statement.

Featured article

H-E-B has operated in Texas since 1905, but has recently expanded its footprint into the DFW area.

Joe V's Smart Shop launched in 2010 in the Houston area. The Dallas stores will be the first of their kind in North Texas.