Groundbreaking held for new H-E-B in McKinney

An H-E-B grocery store is coming to McKinney.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the site Thursday morning, located at the northeast corner of Custer Road and Eldorado Parkway near Stonebridge Ranch.

H-E-B announced it was donating $10,000 to five separate North Texas non-profit organizations.

McKinney Mayor George Fuller said he knew H-E-B was special when they first met to discuss opening a store in the city.

"There was no ask at that meeting. That's unheard of for me at a meeting. It's generally a big ask of we're thinking about coming to the city we would like to have this this and this. They told me that they're going to come to the city and we want to do this this and this for your community," Fuller said.

The new H-E-B store is scheduled to open in late 2023.

