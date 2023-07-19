New McKinney H-E-B store opens to a crowd of cheering shoppers

Another H-E-B grocery store is now open in North Texas. The H-E-B in McKinney is the third of four to open in Collin County.

Although the stores in Plano and Frisco have been open for several months, people still began lining up before dawn Wednesday to be among the first shoppers when the new McKinney store opened at 6 a.m.

The store located on the northeast corner of Custer Road and Eldorado Parkway will operate seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

It gives more North Texas shoppers the chance to buy the same famous tortillas, meat, and specialty items from the grocery chain that has spent most of its 100+ years in south and central Texas.

"H-E-B reminds me of home because I'm from San Antonio. And so, I've missed not having H-E-B in the North Texas area. So when they came, we decided that we were gonna go and be the first ones in the store. And then it just kind of became a tradition here," said Michelle Hearn.

She and her friends Jen Burkman and Katie Aldridge have attended all three grand openings in Collin County so far.

"We've been here since 8:30 last night and luckily that was when the temps started falling a little bit. We had a great breeze. But it's just fun to sit back and just meet some new people, have some great conversation," Burkman said.

The next big opening for the self-proclaimed "H-E-B Groupies" will be the new Allen store that is expected to open in the Fall.

Stores in Fort Worth and Mansfield are set to open next year.

Lower-priced Joe V's Smart Shop stores are also planned in Dallas' Pleasant Grove and Red Bird neighborhoods.