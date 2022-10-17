H-E-B announces opening date for Plano store

article

The newest H-E-B store in North Texas officially opens next month.

The store on Preston Road near Spring Creek Parkway in Plano will open its doors for the first time at 6 a.m. on Nov. 2.

However, customers can begin scheduling curbside orders two days before, the San Antonio-based company said.

Shoppers waited in line for hours for the H-E-B store in Frisco to open last month. It was the grocery chain’s first location to open in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

The 118,000-square-foot Plano store will have the same Texas-themed products, as well as a True Texas BBQ restaurant.

H-E-B has other locations in North Texas in Johnson and Ellis counties.

It is planning to open additional stores in Mansfield, Allen, McKinney, Prosper, Rockwall, Forney and Melissa.