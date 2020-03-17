Gov. Greg Abbott activates Texas National Guard in response to COVID-19 coronavirus

article

Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Tuesday that the Texas National Guard has been activated as part of the state’s effort to respond to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

Abbott’s announcement came the day after the first death from coronavirus was announced, a man in his 90s who lived in Matagorda County.

The National Guard will not be deployed, yet. The move is a “preparative measure” to make sure they can help out when needed.

“By activating the Texas National Guard, we are ensuring Texas is prepared as we continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Abbott said in a statement.

Healthcare workers and first responders that are members of the Texas National Guard are excluded from the call-up.

Hurriane Harvey was the last time the National Guard was activated in the state.

Abbott said there were, as of midday Tuesday, 64 confirmed cases of the virus across the state in 19 counties.

