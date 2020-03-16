Some North Texas school districts, including Dallas ISD, to close schools "indefinitely"

A handful of North Texas school districts, including Dallas ISD, have announced schools will be close indefinitely to help slow the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

Dallas ISD made the announcement Monday around the same time the city of Dallas announced it would close all bars, restaurants, gyms and theaters effective at midnight Monday night.

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

Richardson ISD followed suit a short time later and also announced all district schools starting March 23 would be closed indefinitely.

Coppell ISD said it would keep all schools closed through April 3.

Here is the list of school districts that have announced indefinite closures past Spring Break:

- Cedar Hill ISD

- Dallas ISD

- DeSoto ISD

- Grand Prairie ISD

- Highland Park ISD

- Lancaster ISD

- Richardson ISD

Advertisement

In North Texas, there are 19 cases of coronavirus in Dallas County, five in Tarrant County, eight in Collin County and one in Denton County. That number will likely go up as more people get tested for the virus.

RELATED LINKS:

Dallas County reports five new cases, Tarrant County one new case of COVID-19 coronavirus on Monday

North Texas school districts offering free meals for students amid school closures

Denton County reports its first presumptive positive COVID-19 case

Dallas County declares public health emergency following community-spread case of coronavirus

List of North Texas school districts extending Spring Break due to coronavirus threat