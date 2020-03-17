Officials: Grand Prairie resident who didn't travel diagnosed with COVID-19

article

Tarrant County is reporting its sixth positive case of coronavirus. It’s believed to be the first case of community-spread COVID-19 in the county.

The Tarrant County Public Health Department said the patient is a Grand Prairie resident who did not travel recently and did not have any known exposure.

The patient is now isolated at home, health officials said.

In North Texas, there are at least 19 additional cases of coronavirus in Dallas County, eight in Collin County and one in Denton County.

There are at least 70 cases throughout the state, a number that is expected to dramatically increase once testing is widely available.

Texas also has its first COVID-19 death. The man was in his 90s and lived in Matagorda County on the Gulf Coast.