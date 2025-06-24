Frisco track meet stabbing suspect Karmelo Anthony indicted

The Brief Karmelo Anthony, who is now 18 years old, has been indicted on a first-degree murder charge. Anthony is accused of fatally stabbing 17-year-old Austin Metcalf in April during a track meet in Frisco. If convicted, Anthony faces 5 to 99 years in prison. His attorney said he is looking forward to his day in court and for the full story to be revealed.



The teenager accused of fatally stabbing another teen at a Frisco school track meet has been indicted on a murder charge.

Witnesses told police that then-17-year-old Karmelo Anthony stabbed and killed 17-year-old Austin Metcalf during a dispute in the stadium bleachers on April 2.

Karmelo Anthony Indicted

Karmelo Anthony (Source: Collin County)

What they're saying:

According to Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis, Anthony was indicted on Tuesday for first-degree murder.

"Earlier this spring, our community was shaken by what happened at a school track meet in Frisco — the violent loss of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf. For weeks, my team has been presenting evidence to the grand jury. Today, I summarized that evidence, and I asked the Grand Jury to return a first-degree murder indictment against Karmelo Anthony — which they did," he said. "With that indictment, the case now moves formally into the court system. From this point forward, we’ll continue doing our part — fully and fairly — to pursue justice under the law. The trial schedule will be set by the court. But when the time comes, we’ll be ready."

Willis said he knows that this case has struck a deep nerve in the Collin County community and beyond. But he encouraged people to trust in the justice system, which he said works best with steadiness and principle.

"I am pleased that we are moving forward. With the first degree murder indictment, it now goes into the court system. I fully believe that justice will be served for Austin Metcalf. I look forward to the forthcoming trial. But it will never bring my son back," said Jeff Metcalf, the victim's father.

The other side:

"Today’s indictment of Karmelo Anthony is an expected and routine step in the legal process," said Defense Attorney Mike Howard, Anthony's attorney. "An indictment simply means that a grand jury, after hearing only the prosecution's side of the story, determined that there was enough evidence to allow the case to move forward to court. That's all an indictment means. Karmelo and his family are confident in the justice system and the people of Collin County to be fair and impartial. Of course, Karmelo looks forward to his day in court."

Howard believes the full story of what happened between his client and the victim will be revealed during the trial.

"We expect that when the full story is heard, the prosecution will not be able to rule out the reasonable doubt that Karmelo Anthony may have acted in self-defense," he said.

The defense attorney said the law does not expect or require defendants to prove that they acted in self-defense. Instead, the prosecution must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant did not act in self-defense.

"We understand that this case has sparked strong reactions. Please remember that there are real human beings, kids on both sides of this case. We ask that everyone do as the law requires and withhold judgment until all the evidence can be heard in court," Howard said.

Frisco Track Meet Stabbing

The backstory:

Austin Metcalf was stabbed to death on April 2 at a UIL District 11-5A track meet at Kuykendall Stadium.

Arrest documents say Anthony told a school resource officer that Metcalf "put his hands" on him, and Anthony later reportedly asked if "what happened could be considered self-defense."

After the officer mentioned to others that he had the alleged suspect in custody, the report states Anthony said, "I’m not alleged. I did it."

Anthony was arrested and charged with murder after the stabbing. On April 14, he was released from jail on a reduced bond of $250,000.

When will Karmelo Anthony stand trial?

No date has been set yet for Anthony's trial.

If convicted, Anthony will face 5 to 99 years, or life, in a Texas prison, and an optional fine not to exceed $10,000.