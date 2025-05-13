Frisco track meet stabbing suspect Karmelo Anthony expected to receive diploma
FRISCO, Texas - Frisco murder suspect Karmelo Anthony is expected to be allowed to graduate from high school, according to family representatives.
Anthony is accused of stabbing and killing 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a track meet in Frisco this April.
The now 18-year-old is currently out of jail on bond.
Karmelo Anthony graduation
The Latest:
The Next Generation Action Network, which represents the Anthony family, released a statement to the media on Tuesday, saying Anthony would be allowed to graduate. The group later retracted parts of the statement, saying any further discussion would "be considered a breach of agreement."
At a news conference in April, a family representative with NGAN said Anthony's academic record would allow him to graduate without having to attend school for the remainder of the school year.
FOX 4 reached out to Frisco ISD earlier in the day about Anthony.
A Frisco ISD spokesperson said it cannot discuss individual student records, but said that there have been "multiple inaccuracies" in other media reports that "could lead to misunderstanding or misrepresentation."
Frisco ISD's final day of school is May 21.
Frisco track meet stabbing
The backstory:
17-year-old Austin Metcalf was stabbed to death at a UIL District 11-5A track meet at Kuykendall Stadium.
Arrest documents say Anthony told a school resource officer that Metcalf "put his hands" on him, and Anthony later reportedly asked if "what happened could be considered self-defense."
After the officer mentioned to others that he had the alleged suspect in custody, the report states Anthony said, "I’m not alleged. I did it."
Anthony was arrested and charged with murder after the stabbing. On April 14, he was released from jail on a reduced bond of $250,000.
The Source: Information in this article comes from statements made by the Next Generation Action Network and Frisco ISD.