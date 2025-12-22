Argument over flat tire leads to stabbing in Grapevine store parking lot, police say

article

The Brief An argument between two friends over a flat tire turned into a physical altercation in a Grapevine furniture store parking lot, resulting in the driver stabbing his passenger in the ribcage. The driver, identified as Shawn Michael Scott, was arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated assault, a second-degree felony. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.



An argument over a flat tire between two friends escalated into a stabbing early Sunday morning in the parking lot of a Grapevine furniture store, according to police.

What we know:

Officers responded to a stabbing call at the Ashley HomeStore on Grapevine Mills Parkway around 4 a.m. Sunday. Investigators determined that two men, who were reportedly friends, pulled into the parking lot after the driver struck a curb and blew out a tire.

A verbal argument over the situation turned physical. During the fight, police say the driver, Shawn Michael Scott, produced a knife and stabbed his friend in the ribcage.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Scott was arrested at the scene and faces a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released further details regarding the specific nature of the argument or the duration of the men's friendship.