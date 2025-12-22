Argument over flat tire leads to stabbing in Grapevine store parking lot, police say
GRAPEVINE, Texas - An argument over a flat tire between two friends escalated into a stabbing early Sunday morning in the parking lot of a Grapevine furniture store, according to police.
What we know:
Officers responded to a stabbing call at the Ashley HomeStore on Grapevine Mills Parkway around 4 a.m. Sunday. Investigators determined that two men, who were reportedly friends, pulled into the parking lot after the driver struck a curb and blew out a tire.
A verbal argument over the situation turned physical. During the fight, police say the driver, Shawn Michael Scott, produced a knife and stabbed his friend in the ribcage.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Scott was arrested at the scene and faces a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released further details regarding the specific nature of the argument or the duration of the men's friendship.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Grapevine police.