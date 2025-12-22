Expand / Collapse search

Argument over flat tire leads to stabbing in Grapevine store parking lot, police say

By
Published  December 22, 2025 12:52pm CST
Grapevine
FOX 4
Shawn Michael Scott (Grapevine Police Department)

The Brief

    • An argument between two friends over a flat tire turned into a physical altercation in a Grapevine furniture store parking lot, resulting in the driver stabbing his passenger in the ribcage.
    • The driver, identified as Shawn Michael Scott, was arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated assault, a second-degree felony.
    • The victim was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

GRAPEVINE, Texas - An argument over a flat tire between two friends escalated into a stabbing early Sunday morning in the parking lot of a Grapevine furniture store, according to police.

What we know:

Officers responded to a stabbing call at the Ashley HomeStore on Grapevine Mills Parkway around 4 a.m. Sunday. Investigators determined that two men, who were reportedly friends, pulled into the parking lot after the driver struck a curb and blew out a tire.

A verbal argument over the situation turned physical. During the fight, police say the driver, Shawn Michael Scott, produced a knife and stabbed his friend in the ribcage.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Scott was arrested at the scene and faces a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. 

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released further details regarding the specific nature of the argument or the duration of the men's friendship.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Grapevine police.

