Frisco track meet stabbing suspect Karmelo Anthony not allowed at graduation ceremony

While Frisco murder suspect Karmelo Anthony may earn a high school diploma, he will not be allowed to participate in the Centennial High School graduation ceremony.

Anthony is accused of stabbing and killing 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a UIL track meet in Frisco this April.

The now 18-year-old is currently out of jail on bond.

In an email to Centennial High School parents, Frisco ISD Superintendent Dr. Mike Waldrip clarified that "no student who commits a serious criminal offence (Title V felony) is permitted to participate in the graduation ceremony."

Additionally, he said that anyone who trespasses on district property is subject to immediate removal and possible arrest.

Waldrip’s letter comes after the Next Generation Action Network, which represents the Anthony family, released a statement to the media on Tuesday saying Anthony would be allowed to graduate.

The group later retracted parts of the statement, saying any further discussion would "be considered a breach of agreement."

At a news conference in April, a family representative with NGAN said Anthony's GPA was high enough for him to earn a diploma without having to attend school for the remainder of the school year.

A spokesperson for Frisco ISD said the district could not discuss individual student records, but said that there have been "multiple inaccuracies" in other media reports that "could lead to misunderstanding or misrepresentation."

"It is disheartening that the incredible accomplishments and achievements of our Centennial seniors may be dampened by needless fear-mongering, attention-seeking, and media vitriol. Our students, staff, and community deserve better," Superintendent Waldrip said in part in his letter.

"Frisco ISD does not condone violence or crime in our schools or at our events and will not reward or celebrate those who hurt others. We work to ensure every student is safe to learn and feels part of our culture of respect, honor, and integrity," he added.

Frisco ISD’s last day of school is May 21.

The Centennial High School graduation is on May 22.

17-year-old Austin Metcalf was stabbed to death at a UIL District 11-5A track meet at Kuykendall Stadium.

Arrest documents say Anthony told a school resource officer that Metcalf "put his hands" on him, and Anthony later reportedly asked if "what happened could be considered self-defense."

After the officer mentioned to others that he had the alleged suspect in custody, the report states Anthony said, "I’m not alleged. I did it."

Anthony was arrested and charged with murder after the stabbing. On April 14, he was released from jail on a reduced bond of $250,000.

