McKinney National Airport approves first commercial airline

The Brief McKinney National Airport has secured its first commercial carrier, Avelo Airlines, for its new terminal. Avelo signed a five-year agreement for runway access, gates, and dedicated office space. The terminal is under construction and on track for completion in late 2026.



The first commercial airline to operate at McKinney National Airport's new passenger terminal has been approved.

McKinney National Airport (TKI) expects to complete their passenger terminal by late 2026.

McKinney airport commercial line

Avelo Airlines is the first carrier to commit to operating out of TKI’s passenger terminal, which are currently under construction.



The five-year agreement gives Avelo the use of:

Runway and taxiways

Aircraft parking and maintenance areas

Non-exclusive areas such as check-in counters, boarding gates, and flight displays, and

Exclusive areas, including designated office and administrative space.

What they're saying:

"We have reached an important milestone at McKinney National Airport by signing the first Airline Use and Lease Agreement," said Mayor Bill Cox. "The airport team has been working diligently to deliver convenient and affordable nonstop airline service to our residents and visitors, and we applaud them for their efforts to serve our community."



"We look forward to working with our airline partners in 2026 and beyond to bring air service to North Texas," Cox continued.

McKinney National Airport construction

TKI construction

The city council approved Tuesday the allocation of the last $7.4 million of the $22.4 million appropriated in May.

The following contracts were approved for the continued construction:

Mario Sinacola & Sons Excavating, Inc. to construct the new Taxiway C for airfield operational efficiency and the FM 546 Roundabout - $17,691,916.22

Garver, LLC for continued terminal area services and construction administration - $2,906,220

Terracon Consultants, Inc. for construction observation and materials testing - $158,521.50

Construction of TKI’s passenger terminal, commercial aircraft apron, parking areas, and other support facilities continues and is currently on schedule to be completed by late 2026, the city says.

"This project is gaining momentum, and it’s exciting to see the city’s long-term planning turn into visible progress towards delivering a commercial terminal that will strengthen our economy and increase connectivity and convenience for our residents," Mayor Bill Cox said.

McKinney National Airport expansion

Dig deeper:

The new passenger terminal will be built just east of the airport’s existing facilities.

The plans call for a 45,000-square-foot terminal with four initial gates, parking areas, a taxiway, and other runway equipment.

The $72 million project is being funded through sales tax revenue, federal loans, and grants. The airport received a $14.8 million Texas Department of Transportation grant for the eastside airfield projects.