Frisco man charged with aiding 17-year-old girlfriend's suicide

A Frisco man is out on bond after he was charged with aiding in his 17-year-old girlfriend's suicide.

On November 20, 2023, Frisco police found the girl's body in a pond at Frisco Commons Park.

Frisco police say evidence shows that 18-year-old Zander Tashman helped his girlfriend commit suicide.

Zander Tashman (Source: City of Frisco)

He was taken into custody on Feb. 18 and charged with aiding suicide.

Aiding suicide is a state jail felony, and punishable by not more than two years or less than 180 days in prison and a fine up $10,000 if found guilty.

Tashman posted bond on Tuesday and was released from jail.

If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.