Frisco police find body in pond

Frisco police are investigating after a body was found floating in a pond.

The body was found in a pond at Frisco Commons on McKinney Road after someone called 911 to report an unresponsive person in the water.

Police say that Frisco Fire helped pull the deceased person from the pond.

Police did not give details about the person or the circumstances surrounding the discovery.

Frisco police say the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to give them a call.

