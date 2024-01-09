Fort Worth explosion at Sandman Hotel likely caused by gas, officials say

A gas leak is likely to blame for the powerful explosion in Downtown Fort Worth that injured nearly two dozen people.

Fort Worth fire and utility crews worked through the night at the historic Sandman Hotel on Houston Street and West 7th Street, not far from Sundance Square.

They continued their investigation into the cause of the blast while triple-checking that there were no additional victims trapped beneath the rubble.

"Search and Rescue operations occurred through the night and continue this morning with specially trained canines. At this time, no additional victims have been located," the Fort Worth Fire Department said in a news update.

Fort Worth Police say they expect the investigation and cleanup efforts to take several days.

Fort Worth Fire also released several new photos of the response to the explosion.

Photos show the first responders running into the debris and pulling victims from the rubble.

Image 1 of 19 ▼ Source: Fort Worth Fire

On Monday afternoon, 21 people were hurt in the suspected gas explosion that originated in a sushi restaurant inside the hotel.

"I couldn’t believe it. It appeared to me there's an explosion underground in the cellar area because the sidewalk was completely blown out. Big chunks of the sidewalk were in the street," said James Johnson, who witnessed the explosion.

"We didn’t see the person except being taken away. And his or her head was wrapped up. But they were sitting up. That’s the only injured person we saw," said Kathy Johnson, another witness.

One person was critically injured, and four people suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The rest all had minor injuries.

The restaurant, Musume, was closed and under construction at the time. But rescuers did find several people trapped there when they arrived at the scene.

Image 1 of 10 ▼

Musume owner Josh Babb said three employees were among those injured.

Since Monday evening, the hotel has been completely evacuated and all missing people have been accounted for.

Fort Worth police and firefighters, along with crews from Atmos Energy, the Dallas ATF field office, Texas A&M Task Force 1, MedStar, and the city's transportation and water departments, remain at the hotel for an investigation.

"We want to make it clear that this was some type of gas explosion. We are still working on the details to see what caused that," said Craig Trojack with the Fort Worth Fire Department.

Atmos Energy shut off all gas lines to the hotel and is looking into the exact cause.

Several roads in the area remain closed. They include:

Throckmorton St. closed from W 7th St. to W 9th St.

Houston St. closed from W 7th St. to W 9th St.

W 8th St. closed from Throckmorton to Main St.

The closed area includes part of the parade route for the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo and the Martin Luther King Jr. Day parades.

Fort Worth Police say they are working with planners to determine the best way for the routes to be safe.

The hotel is owned by the Canadian company Northland Properties. Its CEO is Tom Gaglardi, the owner of the Dallas Stars.

The company has not yet released a statement.