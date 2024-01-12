Fort Worth Explosion: Atmos Energy says its system was not involved

Atmos Energy announced Friday that, according to the company's own investigation, there is "no indication" its system was involved in Monday's hotel explosion in Fort Worth that injured 21 people.

A statement from the energy company summarized its findings:

"Atmos Energy has completed its safety checks and investigation and has found no indication that its system was involved in the Jan. 8 incident that occurred at 810 Houston Street in Fort Worth. We appreciate the partnership with the Fort Worth Fire and Police Departments and all officials participating in the response and will continue to assist their investigation," it read.

The Fort Worth Fire Department has not announced its findings into the explosion at the Sandman Signature Hotel, nor has the Texas Railroad Commission.

READ MORE: Fort Worth Hotel Explosion: Concrete from first floor 'pancaked' basement, officials say

On Friday, Fort Worth Fire released a statement saying at this time they "can confidently say that it appears that the events from January 8th were not triggered from outside of the structure."

The department says they "remain confident" that natural gas was involved, but they will now turn their investigation to the inside of the structure.

"Although this is still in the early stages of the investigation, this is a significant development and provides us the ability to focus on a smaller footprint in order to try and determine a cause of this tragic event for all involved," stated Fire Chief Jim Davis.

The Railroad Commission is the state agency with oversight of Atmos.

FOX 4 asked the commission if it agrees with Atmos's findings.

"The RRC investigation is close to completion. Preliminary results in the investigation indicate the Atmos pipeline system was not the cause of Monday’s explosion at the Fort Worth hotel," replied a spokesperson in an email.

FOX 4 also reached out to the Sandman Signature Hotel.

""Our primary focus remains supporting those who have been impacted," it read, in part. "We are cooperating with officials as they continue to investigate and determine the cause of the explosion."

Related article

Earlier, a spokeswoman with NTSB, the agency with federal oversight of natural gas explosions, told FOX 4 that investigators were on scene monitoring the situation, but it was not yet clear if the explosion was under their jurisdiction.

21 people were injured in the blast, including 1 woman who is still in critical condition in Parkland's burn unit.

Fort Worth Fire said in the past they were investigating to determine if a gas leak caused the explosion or if the explosion caused a gas leak.

On Friday, Fort Worth Fire said it will continue to be the lead agency in the investigation.

They are working with leaders from the Sandman Signature Hotel to look into the cause of the blast and say they will be a part of debris removal and damage assessment.