DART begins testing on new Silver Line trains

DART began running its new Silver Line trains for the first time over the weekend.

Starting on Sunday, May 5, the new trains were tested on portions of the Trinity Railway Express.

DART says they will travel on the same route as the TRE from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays for the next few weeks, with brief stops at stations to test train operators and vehicle systems.

No passengers will be allowed to board during the tests.

Source: DART

Each car has seating for 235 passengers, overhead storage and internal CCTV cameras.

"The goal is to operate these vehicles and ensure that all the systems are operating as they should while running, stopping and starting on the tracks. Much like a new car before it’s put it on the lot, we want to make sure that everything is ready to go starting Day One for our customers," said Anthony Fuller, vice president of Silver Line maintenance and operation, in a statement.

The Silver Line will run between DFW Airport and Shiloh Road in Plano. The 26-mile rail line will reach Grapevine, Coppell, Dallas, Carrollton, Addison, Richardson and Plano.

DART says more than 60% of the Silver Line project is complete and that they hope to be able to test the trains on Silver Line tracks later this summer.

Related article

The testing is expected to begin in late July or early August on the portion of the track between Shiloh Road Station in Plano and the CityLine/Bush Station in Richardson.

The end-to-end testing of the Silver Line is planned for the summer of 2025.

DART hopes to open the Silver Line for service in late 2025 to early 2026.