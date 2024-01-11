Fort Worth explosion: Lawsuit filed against hotel, gas company

The first lawsuit has been filed in the explosion at a Fort Worth hotel earlier this week.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Christopher Medearis, who was one of the 21 people injured in the blast on Monday afternoon.

The suit says Medearis was working in a building near the Sandman Hotel when he heard and felt the explosion.

While trying to run away from the blast he "tripped, fell, and as a result suffered personal bodily injury," the suit says.

The suit names gas company Atmos Energy, the Sandman Signature Fort Worth Hotel, Sandman Management and parent company Northland Properties, whose CEO is Stars owner Tom Gaglardi.

The lawsuit, filed in Dallas County court, claims that the hotel failed to ensure that conditions were safe and that Atmos failed to adequately detect and monitor for natural gas leaks at the hotel.

"The defendants prioritized profit over safety with catastrophic results for those injured and their families, whose lives have been altered forever due to the negligence of these parties," said Jesus Garcia, founding partner of the personal injury lawfirm that filed the suit.

Featured article

The lawsuit is seeking monetary relief for mental anguish, pre and post-judgment interest and all other damages.

The lawsuit comes while crews are still investigating the official cause of the blast.

A sushi restaurant located in the basement of the Sandman Hotel was undergoing construction at the time of the explosion.

Fort Worth Fire says it has not determined if the leak caused the explosion or if the explosion caused the leak.

One woman is in critical condition and four others were seriously injured in the blast.