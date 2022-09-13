Former student arrested for threats mentioning Azle High School

article

A former Azle Independent School District student is in custody accused of making a threat related to the high school on social media.

According to the district, the series of threats were posted on social media on Sept. 11. There was no specific threat made against a school, but Azle High School was mentioned in one of the posts.

Azle is located in Parker and Tarrant counties, northwest of Fort Worth. Several agencies in that area worked together to find the former student.

The juvenile male was taken into custody in Tarrant County and could face criminal charges.

Police said the former student acted alone.