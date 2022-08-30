Frisco High student arrested for making threats online

A 16-year-old Frisco High School student was arrested Tuesday for making threats online over the weekend.

He was charged with making a terroristic threat, a third degree felony, which is punishable by 2 to 10 years in jail.

The Frisco Police Department says they were made aware of the social media threats on Sunday afternoon.

READ MORE: Police investigating social media threat made to Frisco High School

Extra officers were stationed at the campus on Monday and Tuesday during the investigation out of an abundance of caution.

"The Frisco Police Department takes all threats made against our schools seriously and will exhaust all means necessary to hold accountable those responsible," said Frisco Police Chief David Shilson. "I am thankful for the concerned students and parents who took action and brought the threat to our attention, as well as our continued partnership with the Frisco Independent School District, which helped expedite the investigation."

The 16-year-old was taken to the Denton County Juvenile Detention Center.

Frisco Police say they will not release any more information on the investigation.