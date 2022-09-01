Euless Trinity High students evacuated as police investigate potential threat

article

Euless Police are investigating a potential threat at Euless Trinity High School.

The district says students are safe and were evacuated to the football field.

In a post on Facebook, the district says it is not asking parents to pick up students.

The district tells FOX 4 that the situation is over and students will be going back into the classroom shortly.

The police are questioning the students involved, according to the district.

One person was taken away due to a health issue.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for more information.