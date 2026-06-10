FIFA World Cup: Jordanian restaurant in Richardson ready for country's first tournament appearance

The Brief The Jordanian restaurant Khashoka opened its doors in 2025 in Richardson and offers cuisine from the Middle Eastern nation, like falafel and mansaf. Muhammad Albakri, Khashoka's owner, will be at the June 27 World Cup match between Jordan and Argentina. It's the country's first-ever World Cup appearance. On June 25 through 27, a Jordanian soccer event will be held in Arlington with food trucks, cultural entertainment, a kid's zone and more.



Ahead of the country's first ever appearance in the World Cup, a Richardson restaurant that serves cuisine from Jordan is ready to give fans the taste of the Middle Eastern country.

Jordanian food in North Texas

There are nearly a dozen Khashoka restaurants across the Middle East. The restaurant's first store in the United States was opened in Richardson in 2025.

The store's owner, Muhammad Albakri, says Khashoka imports more than 90% of their ingredients directly from Jordan.

"We’re the only restaurant in DFW that imports almost everything from Jordan to maintain the authenticity of our food," Albakri tells FOX 4's David Sentendrey.

The store's name means "a spoon that feeds everyone." Albakri, who grew up in Jordan, says more than half of Khashoka's clientele aren't Jordan-Americans.

"We have a lot of items that are unique." Traditional Jordanian food like mansaf and falafel are staples.

Albakri tells Sentendrey the decor in the restaurant also comes from Jordan. A recent customer was brought to tears seeing the way Khashoka is decorated.

"We reminded her of what she used to see in the past."

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Jordan in the World Cup

This is the first time that Jordan has ever qualified for the FIFA World Cup.

"A dream that we never thought was going to become true," Albakri said of the team's qualification. "Honestly, everyone was excited."

Going into the tournament, they're ranked as the 63rd ranked team in the world. They'll be big underdogs when they face Argentina at Dallas Stadium on June 27.

"We better beat Messi!" Albakri says. "I’m going to go to the game myself."

Muhammad Albakri

If an upset win doesn't come Jordan's way, Albakri hopes the team will stop by Khashoka for a meal.

"After a couple of weeks in the United States, trust me, they’re going to miss our traditional dish, and they’re going to have to come!" Albakri laughed.

What you can do:

From June 25 through June 27, a free Jordanian soccer event will be held in Arlington with food trucks, cultural entertainment, a kid's zone and more.

World Cup Schedule

What's next:

Jordan will play one game in North Texas on Saturday, June 27 against Argentina at 9 p.m. CT. Their prior two matches will be in San Francisco against Austria on Tuesday, June 16, and against Algeria on Monday, June 22.

DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 13: A detailed view of the FIFA World Cup 2026 sign inside Dallas Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, on April 13, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Expand

FOX 4 FIFA World Cup Coverage

Other FOX 4 reporters have been covering their national teams who will play in North Texas during the World Cup's group stage in anticipation of the tournament. Read some of their stories below.

Casey Stegall (Sweden)

Team Sweden holds open practice in Frisco

Scandinavian shop in Plano helps Swedish national team feel at home

Croatia (Alex Boyer)

Croatia fever gets ready to descend upon North Texas

Globetrotting Croatia fan plans road trip through North Texas for World Cup

The Netherlands (Peyton Yager)

Dallas Arboretum pays tribute to Dutch team with flower displays

Local Dutch restaurant prepares for influx of Netherlands fans

Fans of the Netherlands to bring orange double-decker bus to Texas

England (Amelia Jones)

London Calling Texas brings vintage soccer threads to the metroplex

Soccer fan sells his home in England to pay for World Cup trip to Dallas

Argentina (Vania Castillo)

Argentina seeks to defend 2022 title with two matches in North Texas

Japan (Steven Dial)

FOX 4 tours Team Japan headquarters in Tokyo

Team Japan hopes to carry spring momentum into summer success

Japan’s national team known as ‘Samurai Blue’