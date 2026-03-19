FIFA World Cup: Croatia fever gets ready to descend upon North Texas

The Brief Croatia is one of the national teams that will play a match in North Texas during this summer's 2026 FIFA World Cup. A sportswriter who covers the team says they're veteran-heavy, with many of the players and coaches from the 2018 runner-up team still on the roster. The Croatian National Team also features a player who plays locally for FC Dallas.



The Croatian National Team will play in North Texas during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. FOX 4's Alex Boyer talked to an expert on what to expect from the 2018 runner-ups in this tournament.

A veteran Croatia team

What they're saying:

Daniela Rogulj is the sports editor for Total Croatia News, and has been covering the Croatian National Team since 2017. She'll be making the trip to the United States for the team's matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

She tells Boyer the majority of the team that made the 2018 World Cup final is still playing.

"You still have the coach, Zlatko Dalić, and you still have captain and most famous Croatian footballer, Luka Modrić. He's 40 and a half years old, and he is leading Croatia to yet another World Cup," Rogulj said.

Luka Modric

2026 will be the fifth World Cup Modrić has played in for Croatia. He has scored two goals in 19 tournament games, and was awarded the Golden Ball in 2018 as the best player in that year's World Cup.

Zlatko Dalić has been the manager of the Croatian National Team since 2017. He has led the country to their best ever finishes in the event, with the 2018 team coming in 2nd place and the 2022 team finishing in 3rd.

Rogulj expects this Croatia team to reach the quarterfinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

A strong Croatian contingent in the U.S.

Rogulj says there are 1.2 million Croatians living in the United States, a huge number considering Croatia's population of around 4 million people.

She expects many of them to be in Dallas to cheer on their team.

Croatian fans

"I think we can expect red and white checkers at every bar in Dallas. Croatia fans in general are such a good time," Rogulj said. "You'll find them singing. You'll notice them drinking. You'll notice just how passionate and prideful they are. And so I think you won't be able to escape them in Dallas, and it'll be a really, really great time."

Beyond Croatian nationals living in the U.S., several players on the 2026 Croatian National Team play in Major League Soccer. That includes Petar Musa, who plays locally for FC Dallas.

"He's actually tied in first place right now for the leading goals in the MLS," Rogulj explained.

What's next:

The 2026 FIFA World Cup begins in Mexico on Thursday, June 11.

Croatia's first game of the tournament is scheduled for June 17 against England right here in North Texas at AT&T Stadium.