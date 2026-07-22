Postal worker dies during shift in Little Elm

The Brief 58-year-old Umeshkumar Thakkar of Aubrey died on Monday after collapsing in Little Elm during a shift with the United States Postal Service. Surveillance video shows Thakkar's truck stopped around 12:20 p.m. in a Little Elm neighborhood; a 911 call came in around 2 p.m. USPS did not say if Thakkar's death was heat-related. A heat advisory was issued on Monday with triple digit temperatures affecting much of the metroplex.



A USPS worker died after collapsing in Little Elm earlier this week, but it's unclear if his death was related to the scorching temperatures across North Texas this week.

Postal worker death

Image 1 of 3 ▼ CTSY: Manny Ortiz

What we know:

The family of 58-year-old Umeshkumar Thakkar confirmed to FOX 4 that he died after collapsing during a shift with the United States Postal Service on Monday, July 20.

Surveillance footage near the corner of Thornhill Lane and Graystone Drive in Little Elm shows Thakkar's USPS truck with its hazards on around 12:20 p.m.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ CTSY: Manny Ortiz

Around 2 p.m., Little Elm Fire received a 911 call about Thakkar, who had passed out in his truck and was unresponsive.

Officials administered CPR, but Thakkar was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

USPS did not say if Thakkar's death was heat-related, and that it was still investigating.

A heat advisory was issued for much of North Texas on Monday, including Little Elm, as triple digit temperatures set in across DFW on Monday.

"It’s just a terrible day"

What they're saying:

Manny Ortiz says he saw Thakkar's truck in front of his mailbox as he returned home from the gym. Soon after, police cars and first responders were on his front lawn.

"They said the postman passed out," Ortiz tells FOX 4's Peyton Yager. "They shouldn’t be working in this heat."

"We had seen fire trucks and about 5 patrol cars," Ximena Ayala, another neighbor, tells Yager. "Somebody was looking inside of the mail car looking frantic on the phone."

Postal worker unions respond

Thakkar was represented by the National Rural Letter Carrier's Association. In a letter to FOX 4, the NRLCA says it is heartbroken over his passing.

"On behalf of NRLCA’s 130,000 members nationwide, we extend our deepest condolences to Umeshkumar’s family, friends, and co-workers during this difficult time."

Kimetra Lewis, the President of the National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 132, advocates for better conditions for all postal workers.

"If this doesn’t alert the Postal Service, it alerts the public, and they will rally together in our defense," Lewis tells Yager.

Dig deeper:

In the last few years, the U.S. Postal Service has faced scrutiny over worker safety in North Texas during the summer heat.

In 2023, USPS was fined after 66-year-old Eugene Gates collapsed during his Dallas postal route and later died at the hospital. Extreme heat exposure and heart disease were determined to be his cause of death.

In 2025, USPS union members testified in front of Congress about heat concerns after 51-year-old Jacob Taylor died after collapsing on his Dallas postal route.