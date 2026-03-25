FIFA World Cup: Local Dutch restaurant prepares for influx of Netherlands fans

The Brief With the Dutch National Team getting ready to play one game in Dallas during this summer's World Cup, fans are getting ready for a bold orange summer. Henk's European Deli & Black Forest Bakery, a local restaurant with ties to the Netherlands, is preparing to host fans throughout the team's run in the World Cup. The restaurant has memorabilia dating back to the Netherlands' run to the World Cup quarterfinals during the 1994 tournament.



Though the Netherlands' national soccer team only plays one World Cup match in North Texas, local fans are gearing up for the Orange Legion to invade this summer.

Henk's European Deli & Black Forest Bakery

Henk's European Deli & Black Forest Bakery

Local perspective:

FOX 4's Peyton Yager recently visited the owner and customers at Henk's European Deli & Black Forest Bakery in Dallas, located off of Northwest Highway.

The store is owned by Adrian Winnubst, whose family has owned the spot since 1991. It's named after Winnubst's father Henk, an immigrant from the Netherlands who worked in the Dallas restaurant scene for over 50 years.

Winnubst's father Henk

"I keep hearing how many Dutch people might be coming to Dallas," Winnubst told Yager about Dutch excitement for this year's World Cup.

Henk's is planning to be the epicenter of Dutch soccer during the tournament. The restaurant will add an overflow parking lot with a big screen to watch games this summer.

Bill Van Houten

What they're saying:

Dutch soccer fan Bill Van Houten told Yager that North Texans might not be prepared for how crazy Dutch fans are.

"They go nuts for their soccer team, as far as support, and so, Channel 4, get ready for what is about to hit you!" Van Houten said.

Van Houten showed Yager a soccer ball autographed by members of the 1994 Dutch team, who made it all the way to the World Cup quarterfinals before falling to Brazil. That game was played at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

Double-decker Dutch bus

Dig deeper:

Yager has been covering the Dutch National Team as they get ready to come to North Texas this summer.

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Dutch fans will bring their iconic double-decker bus to North Texas as the country hopes to win their first ever World Cup title this summer.