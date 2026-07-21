Affidavit: Man charged in fatal Pleasant Grove hit-and-run after incriminating texts

The Brief Jesus Manuel Ayala, 23, faces felony charges after allegedly striking and killing 32-year-old pedestrian Michael Turner in a July 1 hit-and-run in Pleasant Grove. Investigators linked Ayala to the crash using surveillance footage, license plate readers, and a taped side mirror left at the scene that matched a previous police encounter. Police found the damaged car hidden under a tarp at Ayala's residence after he allegedly texted the mother of his child that he "put my car away."



A Dallas man accused in a fatal hit-and-run crash allegedly asked the mother of his child to "put my car away" in a text message sent shortly after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Pleasant Grove on July 1, 2026.

Dallas police responded to the crash at the intersection of Buckner Boulevard and Elam Road, shortly after 10 p.m.

Suspect charged in fatal collision

What we know:

23-year-old Jesus Manuel Ayala is charged with a felony for collision involving death, in connection with the July 1st crash that killed 32-year-old Michael Turner.

Jesus Manuel Ayala

According to the affidavit, Dallas police responded to the scene at around 10:10 p.m. The victim, Turner, was crossing the roadway when he was struck by a white sedan traveling at what investigators describe as a high rate of speed.

Turner was thrown about 60 feet and the driver fled without stopping or rendering aid. Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene.

Surveillance footage and taped mirror link suspect

Local perspective:

Police said surveillance video from a nearby Murphy USA gas station captured the crash and showed what appeared to be a white Ford Crown Victoria leaving the scene. Investigators also recovered the vehicle's driver-side mirror, which had black duct tape wrapped around it.

According to the affidavit, investigators used automatic license plate reader cameras to identify a white Ford Crown Victoria with an Oklahoma license plate traveling near the crash scene minutes before and after the collision. Police said video also showed the vehicle missing its driver's side mirror after the crash.

Dallas investigators later connected the vehicle to Ayala after reviewing a January police encounter in which an officer documented the same white Crown Victoria with black duct tape on the driver's side mirror. In that encounter, Ayala allegedly identified himself as the owner of the vehicle.

Damaged car found concealed in Dallas

Dig deeper:

The affidavit states detectives interviewed Ayala by phone on July 3.

Ayala allegedly told investigators he had left his car at his residence and was asleep at an apartment on Highland Road when the crash occurred. He also claimed no one else regularly drove the vehicle but said the ignition was not locked, and he did not know who may have used it. In the affidavit, it states the police used license plate reader images that contradicted that account, allegedly showing the Crown Victoria being driven less than an hour before the crash, with what detectives described as the silhouette of Ayala's distinctive hairstyle visible through the rear window.

On July 8, officers located the Crown Victoria concealed behind a fence at Ayala's residence, according to the affidavit. Police said the vehicle had been covered with a tarp and miscellaneous items, its rear license plate had been removed, the driver's side mirror was missing, and reports found damage consistent with hitting a pedestrian.

Text messages reveal attempt to hide vehicle

What they're saying:

The affidavit also details text messages investigators say Ayala sent to the mother of his child shortly after the crash.

According to police, Ayala first texted: "Hey it's important call me back."

When she asked what happened, investigators said Ayala responded: "I can't say over the phone. If I get locked up just know I did my [expletive] best, I'll be out soon I promise."

When she continued asking questions, the affidavit said that Ayala replied: "I can only tell you in person. I'm sorry. Don't worry about me I'm so [expletive] stupid."

After she asked whether he still had his car, investigators stated that Ayala responded: "Yes I can't talk otp police are surrounding my house. they passed by 5 times idk I put my car away."

Dallas police wrote that the timing of the text messages matched officers' presence near Ayala's residence after investigators linked the suspected vehicle to the address.

Family of Michael Turner

What's next:

Before Ayala's arrest, Turner's mother, Elisa Estrada, told FOX 4 she wanted the driver held accountable.

Michael Turner

"I want the person to be caught. Not let out of jail, go to prison, something," Estrada said. "He doesn't need to be out because no one deserves that."