Dallas County DA-elect speaks after being cleared of judicial misconduct allegations
DALLAS - Judge Amber Givens, Dallas County’s next district attorney, was cleared last week after being accused by the State Commission on Judicial Conduct.
She read a prepared statement to the media on Thursday.
The backstory:
Last year, Judge Givens received a reprimand and admonition from the State Commission on Judicial Conduct for allegedly letting her court coordinator conduct a Zoom bond hearing as if she were the judge in 2021.
It was also for exceeding authority and courtroom conduct.
Givens appealed the findings, and last week a special three-judge panel ruled in her favor. The panel found that the State Judicial Commission had not proven even one of the allegations against Givens.
What they're saying:
In her prepared statement, Givens talked about the allegations being dismissed and the emotional rollercoaster this has been for her over the past few years.
"For six years, this wasn’t an abstract legal proceeding for me. It affected my family. It affected my reputation. It affected my ability to do the work I love," she said.
She did not take any questions from reporters.
But she did talk about the lengths people in power must go to make sure justice is fair.
"Strong institutions do not fear scrutiny; they welcome it because accountability builds public confidence and that confidence is earned not assumed. These are not just lessons from my personal experience. They are principles that strengthen public confidence in every institution that serves the people. As I prepare to become the next district attorney of Dallas County, these principles will guide every decision I make," she said.
Givens said the power to accuse is one of the greatest powers the government possesses. It’s a power that she said demands humility, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to the truth.
What's next:
Givens has no Republican opponent in the November mid-term election.
She will become the third woman to lead the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office in recent years.
The Source: FOX 4's Shaun Rabb gathered information for this story by attending a news conference held by Judge Amber Givens.