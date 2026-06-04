FIFA World Cup: Scandinavian shop in Plano helps Swedish national team feel at home

The Brief Sweden's World Cup team will use Frisco Stadium as its base camp for the duration of the tournament, and will play at Dallas Stadium on June 25 against Japan. In order to feel a little more at home, the Swedish team ordered several items from Wooden Spoon, a Scandinavian shop located in Plano. The store is full of Scandinavian food and candy like lingonberry, caviar, and a type of sausage called falukorv.



When the Swedish soccer team stays in North Texas for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a local shop will help them get a little taste of home.

Sweden soccer team in North Texas

What we know:

Sweden's national soccer team clinched a berth in the 2026 FIFA World Cup when they beat Poland on March 31.

In doing so, they secured FC Dallas' Frisco Stadium as their home base for the tournament. The team will arrive in North Texas this weekend.

The Swedes will also play at least one match in North Texas during this year's World Cup; they're scheduled to take on Japan at Dallas Stadium on Thursday, June 25 at 6 p.m. CT.

The Wooden Spoon in Plano

Wooden Spoon

Though they're more than 5,000 miles away from home, Swedish soccer players will get an assist from a local store to make the Lone Star State feel a little bit like their home country of nearly 11 million people.

The team has placed an order from Wooden Spoon, a Scandinavian shop located in Plano. The building that houses The Wooden Spoon is the oldest in the city, having been built in 1867.

Wooden Spoon houses all sorts of Scandinavian specialty items that are hard to find, like lingonberry, caviar in a tube, a type of sausage called falukorv, and much more.

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What they're saying:

"I was in heaven when I first came in here!"

Ann Marie Gustavsson works at The Wooden Spoon. She grew up in Sweden, but moved to North Texas 27 years ago when her husband's job transferred them to the United States.

She explained the secrets of the store's goodies to FOX 4's Casey Stegall. "We don't add sugar, and we don't add the coloring, lactose and gluten-free."

Ann-Marie Gustavsson

Gustavsson said she was very excited to hear that Sweden would call North Texas home for the duration of the World Cup.

She's hoping for the ultimate success for the Swedes. In 1994, the last time the World Cup took place in the United States, Sweden placed 3rd overall.

"This is the year. Yes, of course they're going to win! Of course."

What's next:

The 2026 FIFA World Cup begins on Thursday, June 11. The first match in North Texas will take place on Sunday, June 14, when the Netherlands and Japan face off at Dallas Stadium. Sweden will take on Japan at Dallas Stadium on Thursday, June 25.

DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 13: A detailed view of the FIFA World Cup 2026 sign inside Dallas Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, on April 13, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Expand

FOX 4 FIFA World Cup Coverage

Other FOX 4 reporters have been covering their national teams who will play in North Texas during the World Cup's group stage in anticipation of the tournament. Read some of their stories below.

Croatia (Alex Boyer)

Croatia fever gets ready to descend upon North Texas

Globetrotting Croatia fan plans road trip through North Texas for World Cup

The Netherlands (Peyton Yager)

Dallas Arboretum pays tribute to Dutch team with flower displays

Local Dutch restaurant prepares for influx of Netherlands fans

Fans of the Netherlands to bring orange double-decker bus to Texas

England (Amelia Jones)

London Calling Texas brings vintage soccer threads to the metroplex

Soccer fan sells his home in England to pay for World Cup trip to Dallas

Argentina (Vania Castillo)

Argentina seeks to defend 2022 title with two matches in North Texas

Japan (Steven Dial)

FOX 4 tours Team Japan headquarters in Tokyo

Team Japan hopes to carry spring momentum into summer success

Japan’s national team known as ‘Samurai Blue’