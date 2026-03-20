FIFA World Cup: Fans of the Netherlands to bring orange double-decker bus to Texas

The Brief The "Orange Legion" is heading to North Texas this summer, bringing their famous high-energy marches and iconic double-decker bus to AT&T Stadium. The Dutch fan bus will arrive via boat in Galveston before traveling up I-45, with organizers hoping to reach the tournament final in New York. Superfans remain hopeful yet cautious, noting that while the team is talented, they currently hold the record for the most World Cup final appearances without a win.



Dutch soccer fans are preparing to make the trip to North Texas for the World Cup this summer.

From the iconic orange color to the famous double-decker bus, the Dutch are known to stand out in the crowd.

Netherlands Superfan

From Poland to Lithuania to Ireland, Daniel Oordt is a diehard fan of the Dutch.

He was born in the Netherlands and moved to Canada at the age of 5. He’s lived in the United States for the past decade, but rarely in one place.

"I’ve been attending the Dutch national team every single game since November 2015," he said. "Whatever game we play, it doesn’t matter. I will be there in the front row."

Oordt will also be dressed in an orange suit.

"During the last World Cup in Qatar in 2022, that is when it went ballistically viral. Every single match I was on TV," he said.

Orange Double-Decker Bus

The dedicated Dutch fan base is known as the Orange Legion. They are known for their high energy and friendly takeover. Before the match, they march to the stadium singing and dancing.

They are an orange wave behind a famous double-decker Dutch orange bus.

"We have been to South Africa, to Brazil, to all the World Cups and Euro Cups. We actually ship it by boat," said Kim Van Wijk, the chairwoman of the Dutch orange bus.

For the 2026 World Cup, the one-of-a-kind bus is set to arrive in Galveston, Texas. Then it will make its way up Interstate 45 to North Texas for the team’s first match at AT&T Stadium.

The dream for the chairwoman is for the orange bus to make it all the way to the final match in New York.

"To have the bus in Manhattan, that would just be amazing," Wijk said.

Dutch Dreams

When asked about this year’s team, Oordt said he’s hopeful.

"On paper, it’s a very good team. The one issue with the Dutch, it’s a mentality issue. It’s up here," he said. "It’s a romantic story with a lot of heartbreak. I think that makes it all the more exciting and addicting to support."

He described the team’s World Cup history as "always the bridesmaid, never the bride."

He believes they are the best national team to never have won the World Cup and said they hold the record for playing in the most World Cup finals without ever winning.

The Netherlands lost in the final three times.