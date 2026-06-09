FIFA World Cup: Team Sweden holds open practice in Frisco

The Brief Sweden is using FC Dallas' stadium as its home base for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and the team held an open practice for fans on Tuesday. More than 2,000 free tickets were awarded to watch the Swedes practice, many of whom have ties to the Scandinavian nation. The Swedish players told the media they've been training in different climates to prepare for the warmer weather they'll practice and play in at AT&T Stadium.



There are just a few days left until the 2026 FIFA World Cup officially begins, and the Swedish national team gave fans in Frisco an up-close look at their squad on Tuesday.

Team Sweden Practices In Frisco

What we know:

The Sweden men's national team held an open practice at Toyota Stadium (officially called Frisco Stadium during the World Cup) on Tuesday morning.

More than 2,000 Frisco residents and FC Dallas season ticket holders won tickets through a lottery system to watch the practice.

Local fans were also treated to a familiar face: Sweden defender Herman Johansson plays professionally for FC Dallas. He was called up to his national squad on May 30.

"I recognize a lot of stuff here, so I’ve been able to give little tips to the guys, so it’s been good," Johansson said.

Team Sweden comes into this World Cup ranked 38th overall. They're making their first appearance in the tournament since 2018, when the team made a run to the quarterfinals.

Local perspective:

Several fans who attended the practice have ties to the Scandinavian nation.

"I live here in the North Texas area, Grapevine, but my mom is Swedish, so her grandparents came from Sweden," Carita Westbrook, a fan who attended the practice, told FOX 4's Casey Stegall.

James Wikman doesn't have family ties to Sweden, but has visited the country.

"Andy and I took a trip to Sweden in 2018 and got to visit Stockholm a little bit – hence, we have the gear from back then and so we’re very excited to see the Swedes here," Wikman said.

Carita Westbrook (L) and James Wikman (R)

What they're saying:

"We’re looking forward to it."

Gustaf Nilsson, a forward for Sweden, says the team is ready for the tournament to begin.

"It’s a long wait now, first camp in Sweden and then being here for a couple of days, and now we’re looking forward to the games," Nilsson said.

Herman Johansson

Herman Johansson says the team has been practicing in different environments in Sweden to prepare to mimic the warmer climates in North America.

"They prepared us for the heat, so we have just been doing practices to manage the heat, and it has been good for the teams to prepare us."

Johansson also says the team has tried some Texas BBQ since they arrived on Saturday, but that the team is focused on their upcoming matches.

"Right now we are kind of in focus mode. It’s hard to enjoy everything, so it’s a lot more focused, but I am trying to enjoy both."

Sweden World Cup Schedule

What's next:

The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off this Thursday, June 11. The first match in North Texas will be on Sunday, June 14, when Japan and the Netherlands play at Dallas Stadium.

Sweden plays one match at Dallas Stadium on Thursday, June 25, where they'll take on Japan. Their other matches are on Sunday, June 14, against Tunisia in Mexico and on Saturday, June 20, against the Netherlands in Houston.

DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 13: A detailed view of the FIFA World Cup 2026 sign inside Dallas Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, on April 13, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Expand

FOX 4 FIFA World Cup Coverage

Other FOX 4 reporters have been covering their national teams who will play in North Texas during the World Cup's group stage in anticipation of the tournament. Read some of their stories below.

Casey Stegall (Sweden)

Scandinavian shop in Plano helps Swedish national team feel at home

Croatia (Alex Boyer)

Croatia fever gets ready to descend upon North Texas

Globetrotting Croatia fan plans road trip through North Texas for World Cup

The Netherlands (Peyton Yager)

Dallas Arboretum pays tribute to Dutch team with flower displays

Local Dutch restaurant prepares for influx of Netherlands fans

Fans of the Netherlands to bring orange double-decker bus to Texas

England (Amelia Jones)

London Calling Texas brings vintage soccer threads to the metroplex

Soccer fan sells his home in England to pay for World Cup trip to Dallas

Argentina (Vania Castillo)

Argentina seeks to defend 2022 title with two matches in North Texas

Japan (Steven Dial)

FOX 4 tours Team Japan headquarters in Tokyo

Team Japan hopes to carry spring momentum into summer success

Japan’s national team known as ‘Samurai Blue’