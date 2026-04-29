FIFA World Cup: Argentina seeks to defend 2022 title with two matches in North Texas

The Brief Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in a thrilling final over France, and now the South American soccer titans look to defend their title this summer. The country's national soccer team will play two group stage games in North Texas: June 22 against Austria and June 27 against Jordan at AT&T Stadium. FOX 4's Vania Castillo spoke to an Argentinian superfan from Fort Worth on what makes the team's fans some of the most passionate in the world.



North Texans will see plenty of fans donning blue and white this summer when the Argentina national soccer team comes to town seeking to defend their 2022 FIFA World Cup title.

Defending champs in North Texas

What we know:

Argentina comes into the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the defending champions, having knocked off France on penalty kicks in the 2022 World Cup final.

It was the pinnacle of a legendary career for Lionel Messi, the Argentinian superstar who scored two goals in the final and was named the best player of the tournament.

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Lionel Messi of Argentina lifts the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner's Trophy following the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qa Expand

Now, Messi and the rest of the Argentinian team seek to defend their title with two group stage games in North Texas.

Argentina will take on Austria on June 22 before playing Jordan on June 27, with both games being played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington (called Dallas Stadium for the duration of the tournament).

We breathe, eat, sleep soccer"

What they're saying:

"We’re the best fans in the world."

Argentina soccer superfan Franco Amieva grew up in the South American country, but now calls Fort Worth home.

He will be at AT&T Stadium this June to cheer on his team, and says Argentinian fans are just different from the rest.

Franco Amieva, Argentina superfan

"It comes from the culture. Argentina is known for soccer. We breathe, eat, sleep soccer," Amieva told FOX 4's Vania Castillo. "Expect a good party, a lot of drums, just a lot of joy. We bring a lot to the sport."

Amieva will lead an Argentinian barra during their matches in Arlington. He explains a barra is a group of superfans who will make their presence known throughout the match by chanting and playing instruments.

"People that play the drums, play the trumpet, percussion, stuff like that," Amieva explained. "It’s what we bring. You know we bring the party."

Franco Amieva, Argentina superfan

Amieva says it will feel like a homecoming having so many fans from his home country in North Texas for the game.

"There’s probably about two to three thousand people that we know that are coming this way for the games," Ameiva said. "I’m excited for everyone to get here, just bringing a little bit of home to here and enjoy it."

What's next:

Argentina's first match in North Texas will be on June 22 against Austria at 12 p.m. CT.

FOX 4 FIFA World Cup Coverage

FOX 4 reporters have been covering the seven national teams who will play in North Texas during the World Cup's group stage in anticipation of the tournament. Read some of their stories below.

The Netherlands (Peyton Yager)

Dallas Arboretum pays tribute to Dutch team with flower displays

Local Dutch restaurant prepares for influx of Netherlands fans

Fans of the Netherlands to bring orange double-decker bus to Texas

Japan (Steven Dial)

Team Japan hopes to carry spring momentum into summer success

Japan’s national team known as ‘Samurai Blue’

England (Amelia Jones)

London Calling Texas brings vintage soccer threads to the metroplex

Soccer fan sells his home in England to pay for World Cup trip to Dallas

Croatia (Alex Boyer)

Croatia fever gets ready to descend upon North Texas