Families of Billy Chemirmir's victims to give impact statements to convicted killer

Family members of the victims of accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir are expected to give victim impact statements on Friday morning.

Chemirmir is accused of killing 22 people in Dallas and Collin Counties from 2016 to 2018.

The majority of Chemirmir’s alleged murders happened at senior living facilities, where prosecutors say he posed as a maintenance worker.

Chemirmir has been convicted in two of the murders: 81-year-old Lu Harris and 87-year-old Mary Brooks.

In both trials it took a jury less than an hour to convict Chemirmir and sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Dallas County prosecutors sought two lifetime sentences in prison, making it less likely one will be thrown out on appeal.

"Mr. Chemimir will die in the pen…that was my goal I stated it. I said we’re going to do this twice to accomplish it and here we are," Dallas County DA John Creuzot said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The Dallas County DA said he will release the rest of the Chemirmir's murder cases.

Collin County prosecutors have not said what they plan to do with the alleged murders in their jurisdiction. They could pursue the death penalty.