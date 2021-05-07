Ex-Keller police officer indicted for 2020 traffic stop incident

article

A Tarrant County grand jury returned an indictment against a former Keller police officer accused of excessive force.

Former police sergeant Blake Shimanek is charged with official oppression. A conviction carries potential jail time up to a year.

Police video showed the former sergeant arresting Dillon Puente during a traffic stop last summer. He ordered another officer to arrest Puentes' father, who stopped to record the incident on his cell phone but was not interfering.

Shimanek was demoted and resigned in February. The other officer was not disciplined.

