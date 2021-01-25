Keller to pay $200,000 to settle excessive force lawsuit against 2 officers

article

The city of Keller agreed to pay $200,000 to settle a lawsuit with a man who accused two police officers of excessive force during a traffic stop.

The alleged incident happened back in August and the lawsuit was filed in December. That prompted the city to release body and dash camera video.

The videos show Keller Police Department Sgt. Blake Shimanek pulling Dillon Puente over for making a wide right turn. During the stop, Dillon’s father, Marco Puente pulled up and began using his cellphone to record the arrest.

While Marco Puente was recording his son's arrest from the sidewalk, Sgt. Shimanek told another officer to arrest him for blocking the roadway.

Puente's attorneys said he was not resisting arrest, yet the second officer, Officer Ankit Tomer, sprayed his eyes with pepper spray twice.

Within hours of the incident, Keller PD’s command staff reviewed the case and the charge of interference against Marco Puente was dropped. Keller’s mayor said Dillon Puente was later reimbursed for the fine from the traffic violation.

Sgt. Shimanek was demoted after an internal review but Officer Tomer was not disciplined.

Puente said he filed the lawsuit because he doesn't want other citizens being treated like he and his son were.

In a statement, the city of Keller said it is pleased that a mediated settlement agreement has been achieved, although the final documents still need to be signed by everyone involved.

Police Chief Brad Fortune is also expected to release information soon on policy changes and initiatives stemming from all the community discussions and the department’s internal review of the incident, the city said.

