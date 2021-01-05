Expand / Collapse search

Keller holds special council meeting over excessive force lawsuit

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Keller
FOX 4

Keller City Council to discuss lawsuit claiming excessive force by 2 officers

The city of Keller will hold a special closed door meeting to address a lawsuit claiming Keller police officers used excessive force against a man recording his son's arrest.

KELLER, Texas - An excessive force lawsuit against police in the Fort Worth suburb of Keller is expected to draw a crowd to speak during a special city council meeting Tuesday.

Marco Puente filed the federal lawsuit last month, claiming two Keller police officers used excessive force against him.

READ MORE: Keller City Council to discuss lawsuit claiming excessive force by 2 officers

Sergeant Blake Shimanek arrested Puente's son after he rolled up his window during a traffic stop. Puente drove up at that time and started recording.

The sergeant then ordered another officer to arrest Puente. He was also pepper-sprayed.

Sargeant Shimanek was demoted after an internal review.

The other officer was not disciplined.