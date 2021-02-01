Keller police officer resigns for his role in controversial 2020 arrest

article

A Keller police officer accused of using excessive force during an arrest has resigned.

Police video showed Sergeant Blake Shimanek arresting Dillon Puente during a traffic stop last summer.

He ordered another officer to arrest Puentes' father, who stopped to record the incident on his cell phone but was not interfering. The other officer, Ankit Tomer, pepper-sprayed the older man even though video does not show him resisting.

Keller police demoted Shimanek after the incident.

Monday was Shimanek’s last day on the job. Tomer was not disciplined.

The city reached a $200,000 settlement with the Puentes.

