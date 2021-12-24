Euless officer’s death sparks investigation within Sansom Park PD

article

Police in the Fort Worth suburb of Sansom Park are looking into why it took so long to file DWI charges against a man who is now accused in the death of an off-duty police officer.

Dylan Molina is charged in the crash that killed Euless police detective Alex Cervantes last month in Lake Worth.

Cervantes’ wife and children were also hurt in the crash but survived.

Molina was arrested for DWI in Sansom Park back in May but was released and not charged in that incident until this week.

Sansom Park police said the detective initially assigned to the case, Robert Payne, was placed on administrative leave in September because of complaints about mishandled cases.

The former police chief, Carolyn Gilmore, denied complaints against Payne were valid at the time.

Both Gilmore and Payne have since resigned.

Sansom Park hired an outside consultant to review the former detective’s cases.

