25-year-old man killed in Southeast Dallas shooting

Published  December 22, 2025 2:00pm CST
Southeast Dallas
The Brief

    • A 25-year-old man was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon in Southeast Dallas.
    • Police have not yet released any information about the person wanted for Matthew Moore's death.
    • No motive was given for the shooting.

DALLAS - A man was shot and killed in southeast Dallas on Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 100 block of S. Murdeaux Lane.

Responding officers found 25-year-old Matthew Moore with a gunshot wound. 

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

What we don't know:

Dallas police haven’t released any information on the events leading up to the shooting.

There’s no word on a motive, a suspect, or an arrest.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department.

