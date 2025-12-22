25-year-old man killed in Southeast Dallas shooting
DALLAS - A man was shot and killed in southeast Dallas on Sunday afternoon.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 100 block of S. Murdeaux Lane.
Responding officers found 25-year-old Matthew Moore with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
What we don't know:
Dallas police haven’t released any information on the events leading up to the shooting.
There’s no word on a motive, a suspect, or an arrest.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department.