25-year-old man killed in Southeast Dallas shooting

The Brief A 25-year-old man was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon in Southeast Dallas. Police have not yet released any information about the person wanted for Matthew Moore's death. No motive was given for the shooting.



What we know:

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 100 block of S. Murdeaux Lane.

Responding officers found 25-year-old Matthew Moore with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

What we don't know:

Dallas police haven’t released any information on the events leading up to the shooting.

There’s no word on a motive, a suspect, or an arrest.