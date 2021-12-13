Suspect in DWI crash that killed Euless officer had BAC twice legal limit

article

Toxicology results show the man charged with killing an-off duty Euless officer and injuring his family was twice the legal drinking limit.

Investigators say tests show Dylan Molina also had THC in his system, which is the active ingredient in marijuana.

Police say Molina crashed into the vehicle of Ofc. Alex Cervantes, killing him and seriously injuring his wife in Lake Worth in November.

The couple’s young children were treated and released from the hospital. Cervantes's widow remains hospitalized.

Euless PD detective killed by suspected drunk driver while driving with family