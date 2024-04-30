No charges filed after Arlington student shoots Sam Houston High School employee with toy Orbeez gun

article

No arrests were made after Arlington police say a Sam Houston High School student shot a school employee with a toy Orbeez gun.

Arlington PD says it responded to the high school Tuesday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. after a student brought a fake toy gun to campus.

Police say they determined a student used an Orbeez gun to shoot pellets at a school employee.

The employee was not seriously hurt and did not want to press any charges against the student.

Police say no charges were filed, and Arlington ISD will handle any disciplinary actions.

School was already let out for the day, and the campus was never placed on lockdown.