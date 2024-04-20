This Saturday is going to be a rainy one.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Collin, Cooke, Denton and Grayson County until 7:00 a.m., but that has since expired as storms have weakened.

Some areas saw quarter-sized hail. Pocket-change sized hail is possible for some of the strongest storms.

Lightning and heavy rain will be the main threats as this first batch of showers and storms moves through

There will be a batch of rain in the morning, there may be a break in the middle of the day for a couple of hours and then another batch in the evening.

"It's an indoor day for sure," said FOX 4 meteorologist Kylie Capps.

On Saturday night we will see chilly rain on and off.

Overall, we expect to see an inch to 2 inches of rain on Saturday.

The heaviest totals are expected to be in the east and southeast.

The temperatures will start in the 50s on Saturday morning and stay in the 50s throughout the day.

The high is only expected to reach 59 degrees.

The rain should be out of the area by the time the sun rises on Sunday morning.

Clouds should break up by Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures will climb back to the 80s by the early parts of next week.

There are shots at rain and storms on Wednesday and Thursday.