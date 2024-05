A Denton man is in jail after being charged with murder.

Tommy Bays III, 39, is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in January.

Police said 44-year-old Melonie Frye‘s body was found in the shed of a vacant home in northeast Denton.

Investigators found DNA evidence that linked Bays to the crime scene.

He was arrested Wednesday night in Denton.

His bond has not yet been set.