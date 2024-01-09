Expand / Collapse search
LIVE: Funeral service held for late Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson

By
Published 
Updated 10:07AM
Dallas
DALLAS - Hundreds of people are gathered in Dallas on Tuesday to bid a final farewell to a civic icon.

The funeral for Eddie Bernice Johnson began at 10 a.m. at the Concord Church in the Red Bird area.

President Joe Biden attended her wake and prayer service Monday night, which was also held at Concord Church.

For much of Johnson’s three decades in Congress, Biden was serving as a U.S. Senator. So, the two Democrats got to know each other well and worked together on many issues over the years.

The president didn’t deliver any remarks at the gathering, but there was a pause in the service and applause as he arrived.

He greeted the mourners, worked his way through the crowd, and then approached the casket, kissing his hand and touching the coffin.

Those who did speak about the former congresswoman talked about her strength and her dedication to North Texas and the country.

"She would work across the aisle, but she would be a fighter for what was right," said U.S. Rep. Shiela Jackson Lee of Texas. "She was a woman who said what she meant and meant what she said. If you need a little chastising, please be wary. Don't let your feelings get bad. She was going to let you know it was wrong."

"I’m here to celebrate, celebrate a life. Celebrate an angel that God sent down here on this planet because Eddie Bernice Johnson wasn’t just anybody. She was God’s servant that he sent to this Earth for a specific purpose," added U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks of New York.

Before Monday night’s service, there was a public viewing for Johnson at Fair Park’s Hall of State.

Following her funeral in Dallas, she will be laid to rest Wednesday afternoon at the Texas State Cemetery in Austin.

Johnson died on New Year's Eve at the age of 89.

Her family claims she died because of an infection after medical negligence at a rehab center where she was recovering from surgery. They are preparing a possible lawsuit against the facility.