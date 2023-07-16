Expand / Collapse search

Shooting in Deep Ellum sends 2 people to the hospital

Deep Ellum
DALLAS - Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Deep Ellum Saturday night.

Dallas police said a fight broke out between a group of people at about 11:30 p.m.

Guns were pulled out and shots were fired during the fight.

Responding officers found two people who had been shot. They were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers detained three people they believe were involved in the shooting.

No further details have been released as police continue their investigation.