Shooting in Deep Ellum sends 2 people to the hospital
DALLAS - Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Deep Ellum Saturday night.
Dallas police said a fight broke out between a group of people at about 11:30 p.m.
Guns were pulled out and shots were fired during the fight.
Responding officers found two people who had been shot. They were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Officers detained three people they believe were involved in the shooting.
No further details have been released as police continue their investigation.